Man fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, injures suspect after attempted assault in Dublin, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was shot and killed after a reported home invasion robbery in Dublin on Jan. 1, police say.When the police arrived on the 3400 block of Monaghan Street, they found a 28-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.The woman died on the scene and the male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The resident of the home where the incident occurred said he was in bed when he woke to banging at his front door, according to the resident.He told Dublin police that he came to the door and saw a woman who he recognized as his ex-girlfriend. He was confronted by her and another male who pointed a gun at him and attempted to assault him.Out of self-defense, the resident fired his own gun at the two subjects and fled out of his residence as he called police, according police.The resident of the home was not injured and the investigation is on-going. Dublin police ask people to stay away from the area until the investigation is complete.