Man killed, woman injured in shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve near Jones and O'Farrell Streets.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot and killed.

A 23-year-old woman was also shot. Medics took her to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Another man suffered some kind of head injury. He was treated at the scene.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
