Man found shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A man was shot to death early this evening in Richmond, police said.

Officers responded at 5:05 p.m. to gunfire in the 1600 block of Chanslor Avenue that activated a ShotSpotter system, police spokesman Lt. Matt Stonebraker said.

Officers found a man there suffering from at least one bullet wound. The man was pronounced dead where police found him.

Stonebraker said police have no information on suspects or what happened before the shooting.

"Right now it's an active investigation," Stonebraker said.

Chanslor Avenue between 16th and 19th streets is currently closed.
