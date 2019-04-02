Man guilty of killing New York City jogger Karina Vetrano

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5229744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cheers erupted when the verdict was read.

HOWARD BEACH, Queens -- The man charged with murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano was found guilty on all counts Monday night at his retrial.Chanel Lewis was convicted of murder and sexual abuse after the jury deliberated for about five hours.Jurors began their deliberations at about 4 p.m. following closing arguments. Earlier in the day, the judge denied a defense request for a mistrial over an anonymous letter claiming the prosecution withheld evidence.There was a huge eruption of cheers and applause in the courtroom after the jury foreman announced the guilty verdict."Jubilation. Justice. Justice has been served," the victim's father, Phil Vetrano, told reporters while leaving the court.Lewis's attorneys said they would appeal and released a statement that read in part:"We wholeheartedly disagree with Judge Aloise's precipitous rejection of our request for a hearing to investigate potential Brady violations by the New York City Police Department and the Queens County District Attorney's Office that could have well changed the outcome of the case. Exculpatory information was reported and confirmed that was never revealed to the defense and that could have exonerated Mr. Lewis, yet the court declined even to allow exploration of the issue."The Legal Aid Society also released a statement:"We wholeheartedly disagree with Judge Aloise's precipitous rejection of our request for a hearing to investigate potential Brady violations by the New York City Police Department and the Queens County District Attorney's Office that could have well changed the outcome of the case. Exculpatory information was reported and confirmed that was never revealed to the defense and that could have exonerated Mr. Lewis, yet the court declined even to allow exploration of the issue. This is a complete miscarriage of justice. Judge Aloise also kept jurors for well over 12 hours - an unprecedented action - to extract a verdict. Our client did not receive a fair trial. We will appeal immediately to a court that can afford Mr. Lewis the fair review he has thus far been denied."Sentencing is scheduled for April 17. Lewis could face life in prison without parole.Attorneys for Lewis, whose first trial ended in November with a hung jury