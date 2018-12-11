Video captures moment when man urges passenger to breathe on flight from Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Stefania Okolie reports on a mid-flight medical emergency that was captured on camera.

Stefania Okolie
HOUSTON, Texas --
A United Airlines flight from Houston continued onto its destination in Ohio despite a woman suffering a dramatic seizure on board.

The ordeal was captured on video, with another passenger jumping in to help the woman.

According to Amy Hammon, who recorded the incident, she couldn't let the moment go undocumented. She captured the man rush from his seat when he saw the woman appear to be fighting for her life.

"He said he heard something behind him that didn't sound right in her breathing" Hammon recalled.

From that moment on, the man kneeled by the woman for the entire two-hour flight. The woman was said to be falling in and out of consciousness.

"I must have heard him say 200 times, 'Come on, you gotta breathe,'" Hammon said.

Retired Delta pilot Larry Pullen said an emergency landing is at the discretion of the pilot per airline regulations, but the policy varies by carrier.

On Monday night, Republic Airlines, which operated the flight for United, provided a statement in response to the incident:

"The safety of our customers is our first and highest priority. Regarding the medical event on board our flight 3466 this weekend, the decision to continue to the flight's destination was made by our crew who did the right thing by working with medical personnel onboard, with our on-call medical service provider and with input from the passenger. Had it been the judgement of the medical professionals that another course of action was indicated, we would have followed that recommendation immediately.

"We're grateful to all of our passengers who assisted in responding to their fellow passenger's situation, including the numerous medical professionals on board who volunteered their services when asked."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthact of kindnessu.s. & worldfirefightersUnited Airlinesunited arilinescaught on cameraHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No suspicious package, device found after scare at Facebook building in Menlo Park
Dense fog returns Wednesday creating hazardous driving conditions
Whistle blower's charges against SF DA leads to federal investigation.
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions tomorrow
Woman gives $300, flees after dog attack in New Jersey
Mother sentenced 28 years for starving 5-year-old stepson
Mavericks organizers drop another hint that surf contest could go Monday
Show More
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
Heavy metal band Metallica provides 70,000 meals to food bank while in Central Valley
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert
Google's Sundar Pichai testifies on Capitol Hill
More News