Man impaled on deer statue on Eakins Oval

PHILADELPHIA --
A man is recovering after being impaled on a deer statue on Eakins Oval.

Officials say the 21-year-old climbed onto the George Washington Monument in the middle of the oval around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

He slipped and impaled himself on the antlers of an elk statue at the base of the monument.

The man was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital for lacerations and bleeding on his left side.

He is listed in stable condition.

The Washington Monument, unveiled in 1897, was relocated to the Ben Franklin Parkway in 1928.

According to the Association for Public Art, the elk, along with the moose, buffalo, bear and alligator that surround the monument, represent animals that are native to America.
