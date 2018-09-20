Water rescue in San Francisco- three people fell from cliff near fort mason. One was pulled from the water- on way to SF general hospital now. pic.twitter.com/8LaM2SENKg — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 20, 2018

#092018CR1 UPDATE 1 victim in the bay has been rescued by our Fireboat and is on the way to the hospital critical 2 more adult are on the cliff at the base of the water ACTIVE SCENE PIO ON SCENE MEDIA PLEASE STAGE NEAR PIER AT PUMP HOUSE pic.twitter.com/8IDdzpJMVC — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 20, 2018

#092028CR1 UPDATE The remaining two adults have been rescued and are stable incident 642 am pic.twitter.com/NJupxVteMA — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 20, 2018

A spokesperson at San Francisco General Hospital says one man is in critical condition after being found unconscious and floating in the Bay just before 6 a.m.Two other people, a man and a woman, are also still in the hospital but are expected to be OK.Lt. Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department said they got the call at 5:20 a.m. from a woman who said she and her two friends needed help. But that's about all she could tell them."They didn't know where they were at, they didn't have a bearing on landmarks either, so it took a little bit of time to locate these individuals," Baxter said.Crews on land and in the water started looking with dispatchers telling those in distress to make noise so rescuers could hear them. It took thirty minutes to find them. They were between the Municipal Pier and Fort Mason at an area known as Black Point.Rescuers found one man floating unconscious in the water.The other two, a man and a woman, were clinging to the rocky edge. Authorities say it was not easy to get to them."Our rescue technicians from the land had to suit up in their water rescue gear and their cliff rescue gear to go down to retrieve these individuals. It is a dangerous area," Baxter said.Park Police are leading the investigation. A spokesperson could not say how old these people are and whether they live here or are visiting. She also did not know what happened or why the three ended up needing to be rescued.