Man in GoFundMe dispute with homeless good Samaritan: Everything will be 'crystal clear'

By
BURLINGTON, N.J. --
The man who is part of a dispute with a homeless good Samaritan over a $400,000 GoFundMe account said everything will become "crystal clear."

Mark D'Amico, 39, was in traffic court on Tuesday morning in Burlington, New Jersey on motor vehicle violations unrelated to the GoFundMe case.

"We're letting the cops do their jobs right now. The investigators are investigating," he told Action News reporter Katherine Scott.

D'Amico said that because of an investigation, he couldn't say anything else about the GoFundMe case.



D'Amico was taken into custody last week on charges stemming from a traffic stop in October 2017. Police say he also failed to appear in court.

He is due back in court again next month.

D'Amico and his girlfriend, Kate McClure, are under investigation after that good Samaritan, John Bobbitt, accused them of dipping into some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed there was a criminal investigation into the couple.

Bobbitt sued the couple over mismanagement of the funds.

This all began in late 2017 when Bobbitt used $20 to help a stranded McClure get gas when her car ran out on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

As a way to help repay his kindness, McClure and D'Amico launched that GoFundMe page.

The account, at first, led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but turned into a dispute over the money.

The total amount available would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.

The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.
