Police investigate shooting at Dolores Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man was injured in a shooting at Dolores Park in San Franciso Sunday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The incident was first reported a little after 5 pm.

SFPD and firefighters responded to the scene where officers say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported multiple shots being fired.

"The shots sounded like fireworks, but then everyone started running down the hill," one witness said.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

No motive has been identified in the shooting, police say there is "no suspect description at this time nor reports of a suspect in custody."



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoshootingsfpdpark
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News