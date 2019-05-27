Police investigate shooting at Dolores Park in San Francisco

#BreakingNews | Shots fired at Dolores Park. SF police officers on scene.



One witness said, “The shots sounded like fireworks, but then everyone started running down the hill.”@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/NoxLgvW54p — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) May 27, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One man was injured in a shooting at Dolores Park in San Franciso Sunday, according to the San Francisco Police Department.The incident was first reported a little after 5 pm.SFPD and firefighters responded to the scene where officers say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Witnesses reported multiple shots being fired."The shots sounded like fireworks, but then everyone started running down the hill," one witness said.The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.No motive has been identified in the shooting, police say there is "no suspect description at this time nor reports of a suspect in custody."