Police investigate shooting at Dolores Park in San Francisco

The incident was first reported a little after 5 pm.
SFPD and firefighters responded to the scene where officers say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses reported multiple shots being fired.
"The shots sounded like fireworks, but then everyone started running down the hill," one witness said.
The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.
No motive has been identified in the shooting, police say there is "no suspect description at this time nor reports of a suspect in custody."
