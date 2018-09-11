MT. HOLLY, N.J. --A man involved in a dispute over a GoFundMe account started to raise money for a homeless good Samaritan has been arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant.
Mark D'Amico was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by police in Florence Township, New Jersey and was taken to the Burlington County jail. At last check, D'Amico had not posted bail, which was set at $500.
D'Amico and his girlfriend, Kate McClure, are under investigation after that good Samaritan, John Bobbitt, accused them of dipping into some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him.
Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina last week confirmed the criminal investigation into the couple, citing the "enormous" public interest in the case.
Bobbitt sued the couple over mismanagement of the funds.
GoFundMe and the law firm representing Bobbitt issued a joint statement last week saying he would receive all the money raised for him. Chris Fallon, Bobbitt's attorney, earlier said he had gotten about $75,000 of the cash.
Ernest Badway, the attorney who had been representing D'Amico and McClure, has said Bobbitt got about $200,000.
In a letter to the court that came to light on Monday, Badway said he and his firm would no longer be able to represent the couple in the civil case.
It's unclear if he will represent D'Amico and McClure in a possible criminal proceeding.
Last week, investigators seized a BMW and other items from the couple's Florence, New Jersey, property.
Badway said in his letter that all the couple's personal and business financial statements, along with jewelry and cash were seized in the official raid last week.
The story goes back to 2017 when Bobbitt used $20 to help a stranded McClure get gas when her car ran out on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.
As a way to help repay his kindness, McClure and D'Amico launched a GoFundMe page that brought in just over $400,000 in contributions.
The account, at first, led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but turned into a dispute over the money.
D'Amico has said Bobbitt spent $25,000 in less than two weeks last year on drugs as well as paying for overdue legal bills and sending money to family. Bobbitt's attorney said last week Bobbitt was entering a residential program for drug treatment.
The couple also bought Bobbitt a camper with some of the cash and parked it on land McClure's family owns in New Jersey. But Bobbitt became homeless again after D'Amico told him in June he had to leave.
