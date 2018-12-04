HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) --A hearing for a man involved in a high-profile San Mateo County murder case involving a Hillsborough heiress has been postponed.
Olivier Adella was scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning to ask a judge for permission to travel out of state, but at the last minute the hearing was postponed until next week.
Adella is not supposed to leave California under a plea agreement, but he wants to travel to Nevada to find work in mixed martial arts.
He agreed to testify against two suspects involved in the murder of Keith Green.
Prosecutors have charged Tiffany Li and Kaveh Bayat with the murder.
Li is the mother of Green's two children and Bayat is her boyfriend.
Investigators say Adella helped the couple dispose of the body.
