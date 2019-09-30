Man climbs over safety barrier, jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. -- Authorities are trying to locate the body of a man who climbed over a safety barrier at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and apparently jumped to his death.

They say the 28-year-old visitor to the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park jumped around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A Grand Canyon West spokesman says a body recovery effort began Sunday morning.

Skywalk opened in 2007. It's a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway that juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet.

A Chinese tourist fell to his death in March when he stumbled while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonagrand canyondeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Warriors speak at Media Day event
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
NFL suspends Raiders' Vontaze Burfict for rest of season
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
WATCH IN 60: Forever 21 bankruptcy, Real ID issues, Bochy's final game
Car fire snarls morning commute on Bay Bridge
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy, below average temperatures
Show More
Extremists launch 2 attacks on military targets in Somalia
Championships and connection define Bochy's run in San Francisco
'Good luck Boch!' Giants fans say goodbye to beloved manager Bruce Bochy
Early fall snow blankets parts of Lake Tahoe
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
More TOP STORIES News