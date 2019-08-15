Man killed, 2nd wounded in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in San Jose early Thursday morning, according to police.Police said that the two men arrived at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center just before 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.One of the victims died there. The other is expected to survive his injuries.Police have still not determined the circumstances or motive around the shooting and did not say where it happened.The man killed was not identified.Police investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Gabriel Cuenca at (408) 277-5283.