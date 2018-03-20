Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a Houston man is dead after he tried to stop a couple from fighting at a gas station. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston man is dead after trying to stop a couple from fighting.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Jeff Ehling walks through the scene where a man was killed after breaking up a fight.


Police say the couple was arguing in a parking lot off of MLK and Bellfort.

Investigators say a man who usually hangs out at the store stepped in to stop the violence.

The woman left on foot and the man involved in the fight drove away.

VIDEO: Victim, suspect in Oaks Mall murder-attempted suicide identified

Police say an hour later the guy who drove away came back with a shotgun.

What happened next was all caught on camera. "Officers saw the video and in the initial scene was the truck pulled up and the complainant was sitting in front of the store. And that's when one shot was fired in his direction," said HPD detective Thomas Simmons.

The victim ran around the corner and collapsed. He later died from his injuries.

The suspect left the scene, but incredibly went back. He's now being interviewed by police.

Police also want to speak to the woman involved in the fight, but she is nowhere to be found at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedfightgood samaritandeadly shootingdeath investigationu.s. & worldviolenceshooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News