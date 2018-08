Man killed by gunfire with Texas officer identified

EMBED >More News Videos Rev. Al Sharpton gave a touching eulogy Thursday for Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police, saying "he should be alive today" and that "we must stand for justice."

Police have released the identity of a man who was fatally shot by a Texas police officer Thursday afternoon.Marco Antonio Saavedra, 44, was killed following a traffic stop on Southmore Avenue.The Pasadena Police Department says the officer attempted to pull over Saavedra after he ran a stop sign.Saavedra did not immediately stop, driving six blocks before coming to a stop on Spooner at the 400 block of Southmore Avenue.Police have released dash and body cam video from the shooting, as witnesses say Saavedra opened fire on the officer.In the video, the officer shouts, "stay in the vehicle" and "show me your hands."The situation quickly escalated, according to Assistant Police Chief Josh Bruegger. "He gets out of the vehicle, turns partially so he's facing back towards the officer. At one point his hand reaches down, his right hand behind his back and then he produces a weapon, brings it up, both hands in a shooting stance parallel to the ground, pointing it at the officer," Bruegger said. "The officer immediately starts firing, and strikes the suspect."Police said the officer fired at least six times.Eyewitness News spoke to a 63-year-old man who saw the shooting from his front yard. He says the suspect did shoot at the officer and the officer had to protect himself."It's unfortunate the officer is placed in the position but when a suspect points a weapon at the officer, the officer really has no choice but to defend himself," said Bruegger.The officer, 40 years old and a 13-year veteran of Pasadena PD, was not hurt. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard after officer-involved shootings. A Harris County grand jury will review the case.Police said Saavedra's gun was found next to his body at the scene.