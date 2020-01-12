1 killed by Muni train at bus stop in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) are investigating a deadly accident involving a Muni train in San Francisco.

The incident happened just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning on Bayshore Boulevard and Sunnydale Avenue.

Officials say while the train was stopped and waiting for the light at the last stop, a man on the platform approached the train and tried to open the doors.

When the operator started to turn the train around, the man fell off the platform and the second car of the train hit him.

The SFMTA says the operator did not know of the collision. Another operator reported the body on the trackks.

The Municipal Transportation Agency says "this is the first incident for us of this nature in approximately two years.

The scene was cleared around 7 a.m. and SFPD and Muni Systems Safety continue to investigate the incident.

In a statement, SFMTA sends their "deepest condolences to the family and friends of the man struck this morning."
