Man killed in Antioch shooting

Antioch police are looking for the suspect in a shooting Saturday afternoon that left a man dead, officers said.Antioch police responded at 1:52 p.m. Saturday to a report of several gunshots heard on Peppertree Way just west of Sycamore Drive, according to a statement from acting Antioch police Sgt. James Colley.Officers arrived to find a man with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Officers and paramedics worked to provide medical aid; the man was taken to an area hospital, where he died later Saturday.There was no information Saturday night on the identity or age of the victim, and the suspect is described only as an "adult male."This is the city's first homicide in 2019. The case, Colley said, remained under investigation Saturday night.