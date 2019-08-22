Man killed in hit-and-run near San Jose State University

The victim's body was found at 2:45 a.m. at San Fernando and Fourth. Police say the victim appears to be an adult male.
San Fernando is closed in both directions for the investigation.
#BREAKING SJPD is investigating a “fatal collision” near the intersection of 4th and San Fernando Streets. There is a body in the roadway. Police would not confirm if there was anyone else at the scene when they arrived here pic.twitter.com/kAMTbdTLyt— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) August 22, 2019