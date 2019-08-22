Man killed in hit-and-run near San Jose State University

Police investigate deadly hit and run in San Jose, California on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run near San Jose State University.

The victim's body was found at 2:45 a.m. at San Fernando and Fourth. Police say the victim appears to be an adult male.

San Fernando is closed in both directions for the investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

