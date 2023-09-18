  • Watch Now

78-year-old allegedly shoots, kills neighbor who was trimming trees on property line

Edward Druzolowski told police that 'he threatened to shoot [Brian] Ford, and when Ford didn't leave, he shot him.'

Monday, September 18, 2023 3:42PM
DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Florida man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Sunday in DeLeon Springs, about 45 miles north of Orlando, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, 42-year-old Brian Ford, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between two properties when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski, "confronted him about being on his property," according to the sheriff's office.

Edward S. Druzolowski has been taken into custody after shooting his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property line on Sept. 17, 2023, in DeLeon Springs, Fla.

Druzolowski later told police that "he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn't leave, he shot him," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Druzolowski was arrested for second-degree murder, authorities said.

