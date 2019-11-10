Man livestreams on Facebook while being chased by police

DETROIT, Michigan -- A 23-year-old Michigan man took to Facebook live when he became the cause of a police chase.

According to officials, the man attempted to light spilled gasoline on fire at a gas station.

He then took to Facebook live where he began daring police to chase him.

The 23-year-old slammed into a police officer's cruiser during the chase.

The officer was not injured.

Police say two years ago, this same suspect led them on a chase after he stole an ambulance.
