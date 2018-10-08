Person killed in shooting in Grimmer neighborhood in Fremont. Person found dead at home on Charleston Way around 12:30am. Search for male suspect continues. pic.twitter.com/Rv1cGod5Sq — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 8, 2018

The search continues for a murder suspect in an East Bay neighborhood.Fremont police say a man was shot dead inside a home early Monday morning. A witnessed told authorities that a male suspect was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.Throughout much of the day, Fremont police detectives were going door to door in the Grimmer neighborhood, talking to residents with home surveillance systems."They saw our cameras, wanted to review the video, see what we had," said neighbor Chris Cowan. His surveillance cameras were not working at the time police say a 56-year-old man was fatally shot.Multiple gunshots rang out just after 12:30 am at a home on Charleston Way near Jersey Rd.Police say the victim was found dead inside a bedroom he was renting. Another family was also living at the home and sleeping at the time."I know they just moved in a few months ago, I know they have a little baby and they were pretty quiet," described neighbor Rowena Cowan.The family was not hurt. Investigators say a witness saw a suspect leave the house on a bicycle moments after the shooting."When we responded, we created a very large perimeter and we attempted to find this person that was on the bicycle within the perimeter," said Lt. Mike Tegner with the Fremont Police Dept.Police say they're utilizing every resource at their disposal to solve the murder mystery."Very concerning, especially because the school's right around the corner," said neighbor Lisa Cunningham, who had just dropped off her grandson at nearby Grimmer Elementary School.The incident marks the city's 2nd homicide this year. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to contact Fremont police.