Man paid $5K to kill pregnant Chicago teen who was witness in murder trial, prosecutors say

CHICAGO -- A young man told friends that he was paid $5,000 for killing a pregnant Chicago teenager who was a key witness in a murder trial, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kavarian Rogers was charged in the death of Treja Kelley, 18, who was killed in September, a few months after testifying in a trial about her cousin's death. Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy called it an execution.

Rogers told people he got $5,000 for "nailing a girl who testified against somebody," prosecutors said in a statement read in court.

RELATED: 18-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in Chicago, testified as witness in cousin's murder weeks prior

Prosecutors said Rogers posted Facebook videos showing off expensive shoes and fanning himself with $100 bills.

Defense attorney Theodore Thomas asked that Rogers be given a bond to avoid the risk of coronavirus in the Cook County jail. A judge declined.

Kelley testified last June against Deonte Davis, who was charged in the 2016 slaying of her 17-year-old cousin. Davis was convicted and is awaiting sentencing.
