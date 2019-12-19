Driver rescued after vehicle goes 100 feet down hillside in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver has been rescued after going 100 feet down an embankment in San Jose.

First responders said they were dispatched to the scene at 4:25 a.m. A bystander said the driver was swerving to avoid a deer when he went over an embankment off of Clayton Road.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own but was not able to get back up the hill. Police said the driver was alert and talking to them during the rescue.

About 25 firefighters 12 police officers assisted in bringing the driver to safety. He was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdchprescue
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Driver at large after car crashes into SJ business
VIDEO: Food delivery person caught stealing packages in Berkeley
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers possible
FCC warns travelers of 'Juice Jacking'
Boyfriend surprises SJSU graduate from 5,000 miles away
Show More
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
East Bay GOP turns skeptical eye to impeachment hearings
No Republicans vote to impeach Trump; Gabbard votes 'present'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Criminals take advantage of holiday sales
More TOP STORIES News