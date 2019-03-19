Man rescued from cliff in San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters are responding to a cliff rescue between Marshall Beach and Baker Beach south of the Golden Gate Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters have rescued a man from cliff between Marshall Beach and Baker Beach.

Emergency crews arrived this morning trying to help the man who was stuck about 100 feet from the water

This was near Battery Crosby, between Baker Beach and Marshall's Beach.

The man tried to maneuver the hillside on his own before he stayed put and waited for rescuers. They had to rappel down the cliff to get him.

The distance between the man's location and the top of the cliff was about 342 feet.

Crews used a very long rope and special equipment to hoist him to safety.

There is no word on how he ended up there.
