Seattle man attacks 2 people with sunroof after going berserk on city street, according to police

By ABC7.com staff
SEATTLE -- A Seattle man is in custody after going berserk on a city street, attacking at least two people with a sunroof that he had ripped off a car stuck in traffic, according to police.

Thursday's incident started when Alexander Ormiston tried to choke a random stranger on a street.

He climbed onto a vehicle and jumped from car to car until he snagged a sunroof and attacked a parking enforcement official who tried to intervene. That man had to be hospitalized.

Seattle citizens subdued the suspect until police arrived. Part of the attack was caught on video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonattacku.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
'Innocence lost': Trauma surgeon talks Gilroy shooting's effect on children
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
Get help with mental health issues
49ers hold moment of silence for deadly Gilroy shooting
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny days ahead with more warm weather on the horizon
Italy judge: Bay Area teen claims he knifed officer in self-defense
What to do in a mass shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
More TOP STORIES News