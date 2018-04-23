THEFT

Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas

EMBED </>More Videos

A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KGO) --
A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison after he was sentenced on Friday.

Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant, according to the Brownsville Herald.

VIDEO: Police say Northern California man wearing American flag shorts steals beer truck

The 53-year-old man was working at the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito at the time.

Escamilla told the court, he started out small, but then it got to the point where he "couldn't control himself anymore."

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office arrested Escamilla last year after a food service driver called the detention center's kitchen to let employees know their 800-pound delivery of fajitas arrived. But, there was just one problem with the order because minor inmates at the juvenile detention center are not served fajitas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonsentencingcourtcourt casefoodcrimetheftjudgeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
$40,000 worth of bikes stolen from San Francisco shop
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City
13 Bay Area Lululemon stores robbed in past 12 days
More theft
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News