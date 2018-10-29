Man shoots granddaughter after heated argument at home with kids inside, HPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a man shot his granddaughter after an argument.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A 21-year-old woman's grandfather shot her after a heated argument overnight at a home on the south side of town, investigators say.

The woman was loaded into an ambulance after being wounded in the abdomen at the home in the 6300 block of Illinois Street near Old Spanish Trail.

She appeared to be alert and talking, but could be heard complaining that she could not feel her legs.

"They were having an argument. Looks like she may have shut the door and one round was fired. We haven't been able to speak to her yet," said Houston police officer Caleb Bowling.

A family member told Eyewitness News off camera the woman is her niece. She says the victim is in surgery and is expected to be OK.

The family member also told us she was sleeping at the time, but was woken up after that shot was fired.

We don't have any details on what the man and his granddaughter were arguing about.

A couple of small children, comforted by officers at the scene, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

For now, police say the grandfather has not been arrested for the shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect appears in court
Attorneys for Ghost Ship fire suspects won't ask for change of venue
Study: Los Altos 7th best small city in U.S.
Husband grieving after wife dies shortly after giving birth
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta
Social media site used by synagogue shooting suspect struggling to stay online
Show More
VIDEO: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
Student shot at North Carolina high school dies
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
More News