Man shot at least three times after trying to stop break-in at Santa Rosa apartment

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A 27-year-old man was shot when he interrupted an attempted break-in at his west Santa Rosa apartment early Thursday morning, police said.Police responded around 4 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on the second-floor balcony of the apartment in the area of Dutton Avenue and West Third Street, police Sgt. Kyle Philp said.The man and his girlfriend awoke to noise on the balcony and the man armed himself to investigate. The man and the intruder exchanged gunfire and the man was hit at least three times.The intruder fled in a pickup truck in the parking lot and investigators do not know if he was struck during the gunfire, Philp said.Evidence at the scene indicated the intruder intended to get into the apartment but never entered it, Philp said. Police are investigating if the gunman acted alone and the motive for the attempted break-in.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Santa Rosapolice at (707) 543-3590.