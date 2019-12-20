Man shot in San Jose expected to survive

By BCN
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man who was shot in San Jose early Friday morning is expected to survive, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 2:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Matterhorn Drive.

The victim was found lying in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, but his condition improved later Friday and he is expected to survive.

Police have not apprehended or identified any suspects in the shooting, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
