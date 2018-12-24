Man shot, killed in San Francisco

A man was shot and killed in the India Basin neighborhood of San Francisco early this morning, according to police. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A man was shot and killed in the India Basin neighborhood of San Francisco early this morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Evans Avenue after officers received a ShotSpotter notification, police said.

After officers arrived on the scene, according to police, they found a vehicle which had been in a solo-vehicle crash with the victim injured from at least one gunshot wound. The man, who was also the driver, died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting and no suspects are currently in custody.

No further information is immediately available.
