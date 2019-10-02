Man shot, killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A man was shot and killed in West San Jose late Tuesday night, according to police.The shooting was reported at 11:04 p.m. in the 900 block of Keltner Avenue, Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.Officers arrived to find a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Garcia said Wednesday morning that there has not been an arrest made in the case.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. T.J. Lewis or Detective James Cerniglia at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.