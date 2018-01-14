Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies seek man accused of multiple thefts

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. --
A man accused of stealing three trucks, two trailers, a box truck and a tractor is sought by Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies, law enforcement officials said.

Ryan Ellis Roby, 30, of Corralitos in Santa Cruz County, is accused of crimes including vehicle theft, possessing or receiving stolen property and evading a peace officer in the performance of duty, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff.

Deputies pulled Roby over Thursday in Corralitos as he was driving a Ford F350 truck believed to have been stolen. Roby spoke to them but then bolted, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit on a muddy one-lane rural road in a wooded area, sheriff's officials said.

Roby eluded the officers, who found a second stolen vehicle on Grizzly Flat Road, sheriff's officials said. The deputies went to Roby's home in the 300 block of Loma Escondida, where they found allegedly stolen vehicles including the Ford F350, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials and the Santa Cruz Auto Theft Reduction Task Force returned to the home with a search warrant Friday and recovered three trucks, two trailers, a box truck and a tractor, sheriff's officials said. A third allegedly stolen truck was recovered on Grizzly Flat Road near the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (831) 471-1121.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
santa cruz countysheriffauto thefttheftcrimeinvestigationSanta Cruz
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News