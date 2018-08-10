PLANE CRASH

Man steals Alaska Airlines plane from Seattle airport, crashes

Officials at Sea-Tac International Airport said an Alaska Airlines plane that was stolen by an airline employee has crashed in Washington state.

SEATTLE --
Airport officials said in a tweet Friday night that an airline employee "conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers."


Witnesses reported seeing the plane being chased by military aircraft near the airport.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that preliminary information suggested that a mechanic had stolen the aircraft. The tweet said the crash may have been caused by the mechanic "doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills."


A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the agency was responding to a report of a smoke plume and possible plane crash. Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said a 45-foot vessel was headed to the scene.
