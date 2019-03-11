CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows man breaking into piano store, stealing stuffed Mickey Mouse

FRESNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A piano store in Fresno hopes surveillance video will lead police to the man who stole the store's Mickey Mouse mascot.Video shows the man heaving a rock through the window of the store in February. He then climbed in the window and took the stuffed toy that was sitting on a white grand piano.The store said a few pianos suffered minor damage in the break-in.For now, the stolen Mickey has been replaced with a different stuffed Mickey, as well as a stuffed Minnie Mouse, given by a customer.