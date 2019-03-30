Crime & Safety

San Jose man arrested for fight over gas pump in San Mateo County Friday night

Jose Adolf Castro of San Jose was arrested for assault at a Quik Stop Market in San Mateo County, California on March 29, 2019. (San Mateo County Sheriff)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 23 year old San Jose man is under arrest after he got into a fight over a gas pump in Redwood City Friday night.

San Mateo County Sheriff officials say the fight sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim told investigators he was involved in an argument over a gas pump at a Quik Stop Market on Middlefield Road around 9 p.m.

That's when the suspect, identified as Jose Adolf Castro, attacked the victim by repeatedly punching him and knocking him to the ground.

A witness and video surveillance footage captured Castro's vehicle license plate.

Castro was later arrested for driving under the influence in San Jose. Arresting officers noticed he had fresh scratches on his face and neck.

Based on that fact and a matching clothing description, investigators identified Castro as the suspect in the Quik Stop Market fight.

Castro was then booked into the San Mateo County Jail on assault and battery charges.
