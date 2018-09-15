Man suspected of hitting woman in head with ax in Emeryville

A man was arrested after police say he hit a woman in the head with an ax in Emeryville Friday night.Officers responded to 40th Street and Hubbard Street after receiving a report of the assault.Police say a passing motorist came to the aid of the woman and provided her a ride to a nearby gas station where she was met by officers.The suspect, 33-year-old Oakland resident Christopher Jennings, was located and arrested.The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.