Man suspected of hitting woman in head with ax in Emeryville

Oakland resident Christopher Jennings is seen in this undated mugshot. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A man was arrested after police say he hit a woman in the head with an ax in Emeryville Friday night.

Officers responded to 40th Street and Hubbard Street after receiving a report of the assault.

Police say a passing motorist came to the aid of the woman and provided her a ride to a nearby gas station where she was met by officers.

The suspect, 33-year-old Oakland resident Christopher Jennings, was located and arrested.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
