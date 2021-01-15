Man suspected of shooting at San Jose police officers surrenders

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who is suspected of shooting at San Jose police officers Friday morning has been taken into custody.Several people called 911 about a man they said was firing a gun in the area of Lynette Way and Duffy Way. Police say when they arrived the suspect fired at them.A perimeter was set up and street closures were in effect. Residents in the immediate area were being asked to stay inside.No injuries have been reported.Police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.