drug arrest

Man tried smuggling 1 lb. of cocaine underneath wig: Police

BARCELONA, Spain -- Police in Spain arrested a man flying in from Colombia when, they said, his toupee "protruded more than necessary."

It turns out the headpiece hid more than the 65-year-old's baldness. Police said a one-pound package of cocaine was underneath.

Police made the arrest at Barcelona's El Prat Airport on June 18.

Spanish publication La Vanguardia reported the man looked nervous and was detained after the wig was pulled off.

The package was estimated to be worth more than $33,000 on the drug market. Police charged the man with a count of crime against public health.

SEE MORE:
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'

EMBED More News Videos

Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'



Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK Airport through curlers in his carry-on luggage
EMBED More News Videos

A man is accused of attempting to smuggle more than two dozen birds using hair curlers



Coast Guard crew returns home after capturing drug running sub in viral video
EMBED More News Videos

A Coast Guard crew is back home in Alameda, Calif. after seizing hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cocaine in a daring operation at sea.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestdrug arrestdrug bustdrugu.s. & worlddrugs
DRUG ARREST
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Cargo ship involved in $1.3B cocaine bust owned by JPMorgan Chase
Parrot seized after warning owners of police arrival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News