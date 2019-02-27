Man wanted for brutally beating tourist on walking trail in Mountain View

Updated an hour ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain View police are searching for a man who they say brutally beat a tourist from Massachusetts.Investigators say the victim was walking along the Stevens Creek Trail near the bridge to Creekside Park when she was attacked late Monday night.The man initially tried to talk to the woman. Police say he introduced himself as "Jerry." She ignored him. That's when police say the man grabbed her, pushed her into the bushes and began punching her in the face.He ran away after someone walking along the trail saw what was happening and shouted at him.The woman is recovering from serious injuries to her face.