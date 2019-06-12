Man walking around wielding machete in San Leandro shot, killed by police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Nest cam video in a San Leandro neighborhood shows a police car speeding down Martin Blvd. Four minutes later- a single gunshot was heard."I didn't hear any yelling, but I heard the gunshot," said neighbor AJ Mercado.Mercado then saw more squad cars show up to what he says is an otherwise quiet neighborhood."It startled me."SKY7 was overhead as San Leandro police surrounded a house where one of the officers-- a nine-year veteran of the department shot a man who was on the front porch, following an incident in the neighborhood.Lt. Isaac Benabou, of the San Leandro Police Department, said, "The caller that called 911 stated to the dispatcher that this individual was walking up and down the street, wilding the machete."Police also said he exposed himself to children.Benabou says officers tried for five minutes to reason with the suspect. At some point, he dropped the machete, but police still felt threatened."Quickly stood up in a threatening manner and produced something from his side and quickly pointed it at the officers."Thinking it was a gun, an officer shot and killed him.Nancy Hernandez, a friend of the suspect, said, "He just died instantly right there on the ground."Neighbors, who knew the man for decades, said he grew up in San Leandro."He's always there, he's very helpful."Neighbor Deborah Rumsey said, "He was a good guy, he always watched out for me. I'm a grandmother raising grandkids and he always checked on me."