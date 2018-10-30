Man taken into custody after waving BB gun on I-880 in Oakland, CHP says

The CHP held a news conference regarding a man who was arrested after police say he waved a gun on I-880 in Oakland. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A man was taken into custody after police say he was on top of a van waving a BB gun along I-880 near 66th Avenue in Oakland.

Police say they received reports of the man on the shoulder of I-880 waving the BB gun around 9:45 a.m. Armed officers quickly arrived at the scene and took the man into custody peacefully and without incident.

Officers say the BB gun looked identical to a handgun.

The suspect is being held on a psychiatric hold at a hospital for 72 hours.

All lanes of I-880 were briefly shut down by police, but have since reopened.

No injuries have been reported.

