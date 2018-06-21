Man with gun tattooed on forehead charged with illegally possessing gun

Man with gun tattoo charged with possessing a gun illegally. (Greenville Police Department) (KTRK)

GREENVILLE, South Carolina --
A man with a gun tattooed on his forehead has been charged with -- wait for it --- illegally possessing a firearm.

Michael Vines is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, the Greenville Police Department said on Facebook.

Vines is accused of tossing a loaded .38-caliber revolver into a grass area following a car accident.

Firefighters who witnessed the accident reported Vines to police, who recovered the gun from the scene.

"The real weapon was placed in property and evidence," Greenville PD said.

Vines was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

