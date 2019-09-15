BART Medical Emergency: Man with walker hit by train after falling onto tracks at Balboa Station

The fire department says the man was on the platform with a walker when he accidentally fell onto the tracks, into an oncoming train.
They tweeted a photo of the rescue:
Firefighters rescued the man, but he suffered major injuries to his lower extremities.
He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Train service came to a stop for about an hour, but trains are now running back on schedule.