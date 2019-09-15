BART Medical Emergency: Man with walker hit by train after falling onto tracks at Balboa Station

This Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 image shows crews rescuing a man who fell onto train tracks in San Francisco. (San Francisco Fire Dept./Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital after he was hit by a BART train Sunday afternoon at the Balboa Park Station.

The fire department says the man was on the platform with a walker when he accidentally fell onto the tracks, into an oncoming train.

They tweeted a photo of the rescue:



Firefighters rescued the man, but he suffered major injuries to his lower extremities.

He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Train service came to a stop for about an hour, but trains are now running back on schedule.
