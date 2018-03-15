Man, woman dead after being pulled from Lake Merritt in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and a woman have died after both were pulled from the waters of Lake Merritt in Oakland by rescuers this morning. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A man and a woman have died after both were pulled from the waters of Lake Merritt in Oakland by rescuers this morning.

At 4:15 a.m. a witness reported to authorities that there were two people who were yelling and in a struggle with each other in Lake Merritt.

First responders went into the lake attempting to rescue the victims.

One male victim in his 40s was located and first responders administered CPR. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A dive team was brought in and located the female victim two hours later. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't know if they knew each other or what their relationship is to each other. They also don't know if a crime was committed. They have brought homicide detectives in on the case. They have identified the man but have not released his name. They have not identified the woman. They say she is in her 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Division at 510-238-3821.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
search and rescueOPDmissing womanhomicide investigationOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News