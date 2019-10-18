Mandatory evacuation order lifted in Lake County caused by wildland fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are battling a wildland fire in the area of Highway 29 and Spruce Grove Road in Lake County.

Officials are saying the fire is between seven to 10 acres.



Mandatory evacuations were in places for areas north of Spruce Grove Road and south of Noble Ranch Road. The evacuation orders have now been lifted.

Highway 29 is closed in the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
