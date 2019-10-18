Mandatory evacuation order lifted in Lake County caused by wildland fire

#GroveFire Wildland fire in the area of Hwy 29 and Spruce Grove Road in Lake County. 15-20 acres, Mandatory evacuations are in place for the areas north of Spruce Grove Road and south of Noble Ranch Road, Hwy 29 is closed in the area. Updates to follow. #CALFIRELNU — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 18, 2019

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are battling a wildland fire in the area of Highway 29 and Spruce Grove Road in Lake County.Officials are saying the fire is between seven to 10 acres.Mandatory evacuations were in places for areas north of Spruce Grove Road and south of Noble Ranch Road. The evacuation orders have now been lifted.Highway 29 is closed in the area.