Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --The Lake County Sheriff's Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Double Eagle Ranch near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., due to a flare-up in the Pawnee Fire. An evacuation center has been set up at Lower Lake High School.
The flare-up is located near Pawnee and New Long Valley roads, northeast of Clearlake Oaks. The Pawnee Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres so far and is currently 75 percent contained.
An Evacuation Advisory is also in effect for the following areas: between Highway 20 and Morgan Valley Road, and from Sky High Ridge Road and the County Line; Mule Skinner Road from Highway 20; Walker Ridge Road from Highway 20; south of Highway 20 to Morgan Valley Road; and east from Sky High Ridge Road to the County Line.
For more information, contact the Pawnee Information Line at (707) 967-4207. And for the latest evacuation information, visit the Lake County Sheriff's Office's website: http://www.lakesheriff.com/.
