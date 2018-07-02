PAWNEE FIRE

Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Double Eagle Ranch near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. (KGO-TV)

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Double Eagle Ranch near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., due to a flare-up in the Pawnee Fire. An evacuation center has been set up at Lower Lake High School.

The flare-up is located near Pawnee and New Long Valley roads, northeast of Clearlake Oaks. The Pawnee Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres so far and is currently 75 percent contained.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord

An Evacuation Advisory is also in effect for the following areas: between Highway 20 and Morgan Valley Road, and from Sky High Ridge Road and the County Line; Mule Skinner Road from Highway 20; Walker Ridge Road from Highway 20; south of Highway 20 to Morgan Valley Road; and east from Sky High Ridge Road to the County Line.

For more information, contact the Pawnee Information Line at (707) 967-4207. And for the latest evacuation information, visit the Lake County Sheriff's Office's website: http://www.lakesheriff.com/.

