LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KGO) --Some mandatory evacuations in place due to the Mendocino Complex Fires have been reduced to an evacuation advisory.
RELATED: Evacuation orders Mendocino County's Complex Fire, Carr Fire near Redding
The affected communities are Upper Lake, Nice, Lucerne, Glenhaven, and Clearlake Oaks. Residents in these areas can now return home. Hwy. 20 is now open to all traffic.
CAL FIRE says it'll be another three and a half weeks before firefighters have the wildfires under control.
LIST: Largest wildfires in California history
Full containment of the combined Ranch and River fires won't happen until September 1, according to CAL FIRE.
The larger Ranch Fire has burned 251,166 acres and is 46 percent contained; that's up from 20 percent on Tuesday. The smaller River Fire has scorched 48,920 and is 81 percent contained.
The combined fires have grown to 300,086 acres and 47 percent containment; that's up from 292,000 acres and 34 percent containment on Tuesday.
There are 10,300 structures that remain threatened by the wildfires.
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster