CORPORAL RONIL SINGH

Manhunt continues for suspect in fatal shooting of Newman police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

The manhunt continues in Stanislaus County, where a small-town police corporal was gunned down while making a DUI traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

By
NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --
The manhunt continues in Stanislaus County, where a small-town police corporal was gunned down while making a DUI traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Newman Corporal Ronil Singh was remembered by his grieving police chief on Thursday. "I did not know, Christmas morning, at four o'clock in the morning, when I said goodbye to him and sent him off to his family, that that would be the last time that I saw him," said Newman Police Dept. Chief Randy Richardson said.

VIDEO: 'Please remember the man': Police chief gives emotional statement, calling slain Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh an 'American patriot'

Clearly wracked with grief, the chief of the tiny Newman Police Department asked that Corporal Ronil Singh be first remembered as a husband and father... and then as a cop. "What needs to be known is that he was truly just a human being being an American patriot," Chief Richardson said.

The 33-year-old Singh-was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Wednesday during a DUI traffic stop.

RELATED: Pres. Trump weighs in after officials report suspect in officer's death was in country illegally

The man believed to be the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras buying beer at a convenience store moments before the shooting.

"There was a gunfight." Though he would not provide the suspect's name, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson did offer other details. "This suspect, unlike Ron, who immigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career, this suspect is in our country illegally."



The suspect's grey truck was found at a mobile home park in Newman, but the man himself is still at large.

VIDEO: Witness records active scene after Police Corporal is shot in Newman

In the meantime, this small town is left to cope with the loss of an officer many here knew personally.

"He bent over backwards for everybody that he stopped, or just as a friend. He was a friend to everybody," said Newman resident Chip Bluett.

"His 5-month-old, he will never hear talk... he will never see his son walk. He doesn't get to hold that little boy, hug his wife, say goodnight anymore because a coward took his life," Chief Richardson said.

RELATED: Suspect accused of killing Newman police officer is in US illegally, authorities say

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling a dedicated line: (209) 525-7202. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.



A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made in several different ways:

In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association

Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
https://www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.

Take a look at the latest stories, videos and updates on the shooting death of Corporal Ronil Singh.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeadly shootinginvestigationmanhuntu.s. & worldimmigrationofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingpolicepolice officer killedpolice officer shotCorporal Ronil SinghCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
CORPORAL RONIL SINGH
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Loved ones remember slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
More Corporal Ronil Singh
Top Stories
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
SF officials speaking out against Raiders potentially playing at AT&T Park
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week
Judge suspends criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
Show More
SJPD share details of Christmas officer-involved shooting that killed woman
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Starbucks' Black and White Mocha is back
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
VIDEO: Missouri pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
More News