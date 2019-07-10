Manhunt for suspect who shot, killed 16-year-old in Livermore in Taco Bell parking lot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A day after a 16-year-old was shot and killed the painted window at Taco Bell that read "Missed You More" says it all. His close friends missed him more than ever.His name has not been released by police.Justin Pestana was one of his friends and said, "He's such a good person, such a good kid. He always had a good heart with a smile on his face."The teen was shot and killed in Taco Bell parking lot Monday night-- police got the call at 9:45. Livermore police Sgt. Steve Goard says it was not random and that the suspect and the victim knew each other."We don't know if there was an ongoing feud prior to this. It sounds like it started as a verbal altercation and the suspect ultimately pulled a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen."Police say there is no indication that it was gang-related. They are now looking for the suspected killer, 21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez."We did serve a search warrant at his residence this morning. He was not at home. He's still outstanding. He's considered armed and dangerous," said Sgt. Goard.The 16-year-old went to Livermore High School and played Junior Varsity football there. Tina Sanders is a football Mom-- her son Jason was one of his best friends on the team."You know, I have a 16-year-old calling me asking me about how he copes with this and how it's even possible to happen."That's what all of his friends were trying to do at a parking lot memorial. Trying to figure out how this could happen."He had really high goals for himself. He lost his Mom in his 8th-grade year. So that changed tremendously," said his good friend Michael Bryson.Livermore has a population of about 90,000, a small quiet city. Murder is the last thing you would expect here. The last one was four years ago.If you have any information regarding this shooting, police are asking that you call the Livermore Police Tip-Line at (925) 371-4790. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.Those with information can also submit their tip to the