Manhunt underway after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County

BLUE ALERT - Stanislaus, Merced, San Joaquin, Tuolumne, and Santa Clara Counties. IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1
The shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. in the town of Newman.
According to investigators, Officer Ronil Singh was conducting a traffic stop when he called out 'shots fired' over the radio.
When back-up arrived, the suspect had fled the scene and Officer Singh was rushed to the hospital. Tragically, Officer Singh died from his injuries.
Officer Singh was a native of Fiji and has been employed by the Newman Police Department since July 2011.
"Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil," said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson. "If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets."
Police say the suspect's vehicle is a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup and was last seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department will be leading the investigation.
Detectives have photographs of the suspect and suspect vehicle and are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.